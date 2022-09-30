Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $110.96 million and approximately $89,783.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 983,907,942,863 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

