Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 240 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on Barclays in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 247.67 ($2.99).

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 143.56 ($1.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £23.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.63. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65).

Barclays Cuts Dividend

About Barclays

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

