Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 88.25% from the company’s previous close.

Gamma Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

LON GAMA traded down GBX 7.56 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,062.44 ($12.84). 381,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,836. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 1,014.80 ($12.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,944 ($23.49). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,185.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,770.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

About Gamma Communications

(Get Rating)

See Also

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.