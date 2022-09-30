Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 88.25% from the company’s previous close.
Gamma Communications Trading Down 0.7 %
LON GAMA traded down GBX 7.56 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,062.44 ($12.84). 381,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,836. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 1,014.80 ($12.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,944 ($23.49). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,185.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,770.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.56.
About Gamma Communications
