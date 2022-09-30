Barclays Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $110.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.01% from the company’s previous close.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.74.

NYSE:CNI opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 109,369 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 947,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 113,649 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

