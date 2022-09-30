Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.70

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 92040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market cap of C$49.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52.

Get Barksdale Resources alerts:

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.0182456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.