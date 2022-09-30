Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the August 31st total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.7 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.