Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.67

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.67 and traded as low as $9.70. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 52,391 shares traded.
Separately, Cowen upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Down 6.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.49.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile
Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.
