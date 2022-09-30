Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.67

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.67 and traded as low as $9.70. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 52,391 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Down 6.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.