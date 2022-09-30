Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 24 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NVR worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NVR by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $182,300,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $50,663,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 531.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded up $42.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,030.01. 515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,229.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,310.32.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $82.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,502.50.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

