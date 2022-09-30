Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $11.52 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $157,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.64. The stock had a trading volume of 187,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,053. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.98. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a PE ratio of 270.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.