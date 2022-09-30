Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $36.32 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.9% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.73. The stock had a trading volume of 102,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,010. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

