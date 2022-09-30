Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FLOT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.24. 2,293,432 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

