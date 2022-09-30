Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.77. The stock had a trading volume of 115,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,367. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $290.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

