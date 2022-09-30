Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 767,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 576,215 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 3.0% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $57,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140,465 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,329,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,351,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.75. 34,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,450. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

