Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $4.08 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 114,167 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,236,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $34.55. 189,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,465. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

