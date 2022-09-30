Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $19,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 253.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 47.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 424,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after buying an additional 22,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,353. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

