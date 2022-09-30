Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,236 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $10.89 on Friday, hitting $1,668.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,612. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,914.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,027.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.04 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

