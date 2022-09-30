Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Allegion worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 6.9% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 22.7% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 62.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,263. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

