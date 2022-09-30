Belvedere Trading LLC Buys Shares of 119,320 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. NexTier Oilfield Solutions makes up 0.0% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

NEX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 82,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,245. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 2.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.