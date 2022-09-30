Belvedere Trading LLC Cuts Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Belvedere Trading LLC cut its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,771 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,756,596 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 697,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,229,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

TELL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

