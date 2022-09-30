Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $390,000 in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. B. Riley upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.29. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

