Belvedere Trading LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.14. 752,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,022,855. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

