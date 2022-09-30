Berry (BERRY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $349,851.00

Berry (BERRY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Berry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $349,851.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Berry Coin Profile

Berry (BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

