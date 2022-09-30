Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Short Interest Up 135.0% in September

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance
BZQIY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,221. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.36.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
