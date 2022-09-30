Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Bill.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.72. The company had a trading volume of 24,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,678. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.00.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total value of $1,608,094.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total value of $1,608,094.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,211 shares of company stock worth $30,348,069 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.09.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

