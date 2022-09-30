Binamon (BMON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $109,656.00

Binamon (BMON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Binamon has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Binamon has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $109,656.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binamon alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004587 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.77 or 0.01634476 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034420 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 228,623,096 coins. The official website for Binamon is binamon.org. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binamon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.