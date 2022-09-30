BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BFNH opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. BioForce Nanosciences has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

