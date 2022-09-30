BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BioForce Nanosciences Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of BFNH opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. BioForce Nanosciences has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.36.
BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioForce Nanosciences (BFNH)
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Are Smucker & Hostess Buys As Consumers Focus On Food Purchases?
Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.