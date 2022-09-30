Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $207.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.54.

Biogen Stock Down 4.5 %

Biogen stock opened at $264.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $290.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

