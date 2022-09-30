BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $104.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,392,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.