Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Down 54.6% in September

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bioxytran Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS BIXT opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Bioxytran has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

