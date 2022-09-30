Black Eye Galaxy (BYG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2,775.59

Black Eye Galaxy (BYG) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Black Eye Galaxy has a market cap of $2,775.59 and $41,377.00 worth of Black Eye Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Black Eye Galaxy has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Black Eye Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Black Eye Galaxy
Black Eye Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Black Eye Galaxy Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Black Eye Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Black Eye Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.