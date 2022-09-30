BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 489,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,824. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.97.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
Further Reading
