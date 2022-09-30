Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,857. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.48.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.