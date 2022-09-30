Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.68.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 80.95%.
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
