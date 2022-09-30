Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139,345 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 497.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 126,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

