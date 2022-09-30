BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLSFY opened at $58.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a $0.8284 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

