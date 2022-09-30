BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DMF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,995. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMF. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 158.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 34.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

