boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 188 ($2.27).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 38.30 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £485.72 million and a PE ratio of -127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($2.90). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.11.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

