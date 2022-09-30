Boralex (TSE:BLX) Lifted to Buy at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$55.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.83.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.76. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.09. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$51.55.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

In related news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,695.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

