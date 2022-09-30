Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Up 71.0% in September

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

BWMN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $208.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $78,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 163,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 244.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 712,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 506,215 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.