bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.96

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOSY. Barclays raised their price objective on bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC cut bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.26.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

See Also

