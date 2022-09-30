Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 196.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNTGF remained flat at $58.01 during trading hours on Friday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75.

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

