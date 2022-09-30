Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 4.9%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. 24,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,176,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Bright Health Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 270,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 432,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 212,760 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

