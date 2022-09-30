Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEDU traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $353.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Bright Scholar Education ( NYSE:BEDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

