British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,837. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.1% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

