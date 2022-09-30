British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of BTI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,837. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
