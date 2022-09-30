British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $570.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $570.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTLCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

British Land Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading

