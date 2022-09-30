Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Target Price at $25.61

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.0 %

X opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. United States Steel has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

