Burp Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Burp has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Burp has a market cap of $230,824.87 and approximately $92,146.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,419.00 or 1.00025669 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00067965 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00065052 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00082787 BTC.

Burp Coin Profile

BURP is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2021. The Reddit community for Burp is https://reddit.com/r/big_town_chef and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burp using one of the exchanges listed above.

