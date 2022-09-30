Cadence Bank NA Acquires 55 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.73.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $389.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.