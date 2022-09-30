Cadence Bank NA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $166.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.97 and its 200-day moving average is $185.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

