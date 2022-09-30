Cadence Bank NA Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cadence Bank NA cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.4% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $258.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.07. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $254.27 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

