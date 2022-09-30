Cadence Bank NA Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.